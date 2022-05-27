Picture shows the area where Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Andy Ting King Dieng’s car plunged into the river. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, May 27 — A search and rescue operation found the body of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Andy Ting King Dieng at around 3pm.

The 43-year-old disappeared after his car plunged into the Rajang River early this morning.

The incident occurred at Jalan Lanang Lane 4, near Kingwood Hotel.

Search and Rescue Department (Bomba) workers retrieved the car at about the same location where the car was believed to have plunged into the river.

Family members were at the scene when the car, with the victim inside, was lifted up at about 3.45pm.

It is believed that Ting was on his way back home after dropping a friend off at Kingwood Hotel when he crashed through the guardrails by the river.

An eyewitness reported the incident to hotel staff, who called the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) for help.

A statement from Bomba said the department received a report on the incident around 12.40am.

“We received a report that a fast-moving car had hit the guardrails before plunging into the river,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, a nearby businessman said this was the second time that such an incident occurred at the site.

He said recently he came across a pickup truck which hit the pillars of the guardrails which did not give way and the driver was able to get out safely.

“This time, it was real unfortunate as the victim hit the railings which gave way and his car plunged into the river,” he added. — Borneo Post Online