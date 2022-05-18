Siblings drown in ditch outside house in Kuala Selangor

The siblings, aged four and six-years-old, were believed to have been playing outside their house. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Two brothers were found drowned after they were believed to have fallen into a ditch near their house at Batu 12, Jalan Segari in Pantai Remis, Kuala Selangor yesterday.

Malay daily Berita Harian reported that the siblings, aged four and six-years-old, were believed to have been playing outside their house while their mother was cooking.

“The mother, aged 36, ordered her eldest child, aged 10, to call the younger brothers home at 5.30pm. The child found the brothers in a ditch nearby and quickly informed the mother,” Manjung district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Nor Omar Sappi said.

“So far the investigation has found no criminal elements and the case is classified as a sudden death,” he said.

According to him, a medical team arrived on-site at 7.15pm and confirmed the brothers had passed.