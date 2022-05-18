SHAH ALAM, May 18 — Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Selangor are still under control and there is no need to close nurseries, kindergartens and daycare centres in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said any closures (nurseries, kindergartens and daycare centres) would be on the advice of the Selangor Health Department, especially given the increasing number of cases and the alarming infectivity.

“I will meet with the ministry (Ministry of Health) soon because there are things I want to ask more about HFMD. Indeed, the cases are increasing and the situation is under control but it has not reached the level where closures (nurseries, kindergartens and daycare centres) are needed,” he said at a press conference here today.

“Maybe after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season and so on we will see the effects again,” he said.

Yesterday, Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said that Selangor recorded the highest number of HFMD cases at 8,864 which is 28 per cent of the overall cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya totalling 4,421 cases (14 per cent), Sabah 2,650 cases (8 per cent), Perak 2,638 cases (8 per cent) and Kelantan 2,493 cases (7.9 per cent), while other states reported less than 1,500 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of HFMD cases in the country had increased at an alarming rate from January to date, 15 times higher compared to the same period last year with 31,661 cases reported. — Bernama