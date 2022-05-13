Khairy determined to get rid of toxic work culture in MoH hospitals

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to reporters after officiating the International Nurses’ Day 2022 event in Putrajaya May 12, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is determined to eradicate toxic work culture in the hospitals of the Health Ministry (MOH).

Describing the work environment in the past and present as different, Khairy wants mutual respect and support among colleagues to be created.

“Work environment must have respect, support and should be empowering, not abusive and humiliating,” he said on Twitter.

He also said that he had visited and heard about the experience of housemen in Selayang Hospital before they make their rounds this morning apart from uploading several pictures of his meeting with them.

“Many matters have been brought to my attention. Some departments have a good work environment, others need to improve,” he said.

On April 17, a 25-year-old male houseman was believed to have fallen from his residential unit in a building near Penang Hospital.

Yesterday, Khairy announced the MOH Integrity Unit had been ordered to investigate allegations of bullying in hospitals and a special independent task force has also been set up.

Khairy said the list of members of the task force to investigate bullying as well as its term of reference would be announced today. — Bernama