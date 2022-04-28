Three JPJ personnel fined RM5,000 each for graft in Ipoh

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad meted out the punishment after Mohamad Fadzli Robaini, 32, Sazali Rani, 53, and Khairumin Sahdan, 35, pleaded guilty to the offence. — Reuters pic

IPOH, April 28 — Three Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement personnel were fined RM5,000 each, in default of one-month imprisonment, at the Sessions Court here for accepting bribes amounting to RM20,000 in exchange for allowing a cargo of beer to be transported without a permission letter during lockdown last year.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad meted out the punishment after Mohamad Fadzli Robaini, 32, Sazali Rani, 53, and Khairumin Sahdan, 35, pleaded guilty to the offence.

“All three accused are fined RM5,000 each and one month in jail if they fail to pay the fine,” said Ainul.

The court also impounded the graft money totalling RM18,650 from the three men on behalf of the Malaysia government under Section 40(1)(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Maziyah Mansor prosecuted, while the accused were represented by lawyer Muhaimin Aris.

Mohamad Fadzli, Sazali and Khairumin, who were assistant enforcement personnel attached to the JPJ’s Highway Patrol Unit, were accused of receiving the bribe of RM20,000 from Cheong Chee Wei, 41, so that no legal action would be taken against the latter who was caught transporting beer without a permission letter during the movement control order last year.

The trio committed the offence on June 6, 2021 between 10am and 1pm along the North-South Plus Highway in Kinta District.

The trio were charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code for graft, which carries imprisonment of not more than two years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.