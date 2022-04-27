PASLeaks: Ahmad Samsuri says ready to give police statement

PAS vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar again reiterated that there was no need for PAS to lodge a police report in connection with the matter, which he described as ‘rubbish’. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 27 — PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar is ready to be called up at any time to give a statement in connection with the “PASLeaks” issue.

“Of course, as a law-abiding citizen, I or anyone who is called up by the authorities will heed it,” he told reporters after launching the Terengganu Women’s Day celebration at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

However, the Terengganu mentri besar said that, so far, he has yet to be called up by the police to give his statement.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said police had begun investigations into the case and would call up all politicians mentioned in the alleged minutes of a meeting that went viral.

Ahmad Samsuri, meanwhile, again reiterated that there was no need for PAS to lodge a police report in connection with the matter, which he described as “rubbish”.

Asked regarding the parties that lodged the police report, he said it was their right and that it was up to the authorities to conduct an investigation if necessary.

Previously, several documents, supposedly minutes of a PAS meeting that contained a plan or action to topple Umno and BN, were leaked and went viral on social media. — Bernama