Ahead of Raya, PM Ismail Sabri announces free toll, discounts on 30 highways

Vehicles using the North-South Highway at Kilometre 279.4 heading south moving slowly in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday in Perak, February 2, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysians driving home for the long-awaited Hari Raya Puasa celebrations this year can look forward to cheaper or even toll free rates on 30 highways nationwide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the discounts and toll waiver are estimated to save motorists RM77.1 million, adding that the highway operators will bear the costs.

“In line with the transition phase towards endemicity since April 1 2022 and in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebrations that is expected to fall on May 3 2022, the government has agreed to give free and discounted tolls for Keluarga Malaysia returning to celebrate,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

