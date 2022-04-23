PM Ismail Sabri: Newly launched SEMy2030 outlines new direction for social entrepreneurship development in Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the launch of the Social Entrepreneurship Action Framework 2030 in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2022. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― The newly launched Social Entrepreneurship Action Framework 2030 or SEMy2030 provides a new national direction for the development of social entrepreneurship in Malaysia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it gives focus on the development of an effective regulatory and governance framework to ensure social enterprises operate with responsibility and accountability, apart from building confidence of the people and the private sector.

The prime minister said SEMy2030 outlines five objectives in line with the aspirations, strategies and initiatives set out under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 and 12th Malaysia Plan.

"To ensure the realisation of its objectives and policy targets, SEMy2030 has developed five strategic thrusts, 20 strategies and 45 initiatives. SEMy2030 has also set new descriptions for more inclusive enterprises in line with the characteristics of social enterprises at the global level,” he added.

He said this when launching SEMy2030 here today. Also present was Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar.

The framework, developed by the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP), provides the basis for developing a comprehensive and conducive ecosystem to support the growth of social entrepreneurship in the country.

“This plan also outlines initiatives for enhancing awareness, reach and inculcation of a social entrepreneurship concept that is competitive and impactful to improve the livelihood of society.

“To ensure social enterprises could expand and be competitive, SEMy2030 also outlines targeted strategies for enhancing the capability and competency of social enterprises,” he said.

He said this includes providing more structured training on the adaptation of technology and digitalisation, widening access to financing and financial support, and providing facilitation for access to the domestic and international markets.

Ismail Sabri said the government through KUSKOP would also review and upgrade the framework for registration and accreditation of existing social enterprises to enable them to get wider access to aid and opportunities to grow. ― Bernama