Public Services Commission to review ‘rejected’ contract doctors’ applications for permanency after complaints

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Public Services Commission (SPA) has given an assurance that it will review the applications of contract doctors who applied for permanent positions through its system but were rejected.

SPA chairman Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman explained that the main reason why applicants were rejected was that they failed to list their Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) details in their applications, Malaysiakini reported today.

“Out of the 3,213 that applied, through our SPA, we only see that 817 qualified because many did not register for their MMC registration number.



“The system automatically disqualifies them because, without this (registration) number, we cannot be sure if they are really a doctor or not,” he was quoted saying by the news portal.



Another issue Zainal said was the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) requirement in the application that was missing.



“CGPA is a requirement of the scheme, one that you cannot run away from. You should know your CGPA. If you produce your certification, the CGPA is automatically inside the certificate how can we judge you if you are without CGPA?”

Zainal said the SPA would check on the applicants’ registration with MMC and automatically update their application.



“I have [issued a directive] to print out a list of all those that have been disqualified and check with the MMC. If there is a number, then we will qualify them,” he was quoted saying further, adding that the matter should be resolved by this week.

Zainal said that this year, only 3,586 permanent positions including doctors, pharmacists and dentists are available, compared to next year, which will see over 4,000 posts made available.



Yesterday, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Koh Kar Chai claimed that many contract doctors’ applications for permanent positions have been rejected without any reason provided.



“MMA has compiled data from 533 doctors and from the feedback received, some of the doctors had not filled in their MMC details in their applications as this was earlier not mandatory, but was later made mandatory. This caused a discrepancy in the application process,” he said.



Dr Koh said MMA informed Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin of this issue last Thursday, and also proposed ways of how to improve and simplify the application system.