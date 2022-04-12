Bukit Aman: 1MDB probe into ex-BNM governor’s husband referred to AG’s Chambers

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the MLA process is needed so that documents and statements obtained by the police with the assistance of the Singapore Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) can be accepted in court. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Investigations into Datuk Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia governor, Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, who has been linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action, including from the aspect of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA).

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the MLA process is needed so that documents and statements obtained by the police with the assistance of the Singapore Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) can be accepted in court.

He said a police investigation team held discussions with the Singapore CAD from March 29 to 31 and the CAD had provided good assistance.

“We have also identified documents and statements needed for investigation purposes,” he said in a statement today.

On March 16, the police issued a statement stating that an investigation teram would be sent to SIngapore to gather information and statements linked to Tawfiq.

Tawfiq is being investigated under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 after allegedly receiving funds linked to 1MDB through his account in Singapore. — Bernama