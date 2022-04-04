Perak Tengah District Council cancels no diners before 3pm rule

IPOH, April 4 — The Perak Tengah District Council today cancelled its notice on banning Muslim restaurant operators in their district from opening their business before 3pm throughout the Ramadan month.

The council YDP Mohd Syukri Azaari said that the council cancelled the ruling, which took effect from March 31, following confusion among restaurant operators and the public in general.

“Notice like this is issued every year by the council in conjunction with the month of Ramadan.

“This notice and ruling only affects operators of Muslim food premises and does not affect non-Muslims,” he said in a statement.

Syukri also advised all restaurants’ operators and customers to respect local community sensitivity when observing the Holy Ramadan month.

“We apologise for the confusion caused by the notice,” he added.

A notice banning restaurant operators in Perak Tengah from opening their business before 3pm throughout the Ramadan month went viral on social media since last week.

The notice, however, did not mention whether it was meant only for Muslim operators.

The notice also stated that those who failed to adhere to the ruling could be punished under the Undang-Undang Kecil Tred Perniagan dan Perindustrian (Perak Tengah District Council), which carries a fine not more than RM2,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both if convicted, and RM200 fine for each consecutive offence.