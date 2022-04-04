Perak exco: Metal smelting factory as source of odour pollution at Simpang Pulai

Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin arrives at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, April 4 — The Perak state government has identified an e-Waste smelter in Simpang Pulai that has alleged caused odour pollution due to its metal smelting activities.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the finding was the result of a joint operation headed by the Department of Environment (DOE) yesterday to identify the source of the pollution in the area.

“Investigations revealed that the source of odour pollution was from the the processing of e-Waste scrap by smelting at high temperatures, which produced gases and acidic water with an unpleasant odour.

“The DOE has confiscated the scrap processing equipment as well as the e-Waste at the plant under Section 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974,” he said when met after launching a state-level food safety operation in conjunction with Ramadan here today.

He was commenting on residents’ complaints about odour pollution around Simpang Pulai recently.

Mohd Akmal said that such scrap processing work required an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report studying the impact of such activities in the area to be approved.

He said there were hundreds of factories in the area and sought the public’s cooperation to report any pollution activities and suspicious premises to the authorities.

In another development, Mohd Akmal said food samples were taken in a food safety operation by the state Health Department at Ramadan bazaars to ensure that the food sold is safe.

He said 223 samples were taken throughout the state for the purpose of microbiological, chemical, mycological contaminants, food additives, heavy metals, metal contaminants, veterinary drug residues, physical, natural contamination and biotech analyses.

He also said some 303 samples were taken from 2,306 stalls at Ramadan bazaars in a similar operation last year.

According to him, out of the total, a total of 12 samples had violated conditions under the Food Act 1983 and the Food Regulations 1985.

“Compounds worth RM12,300 has been issued to the premises,” he said, adding that 20 cases of food poisoning had been reported last year. — Bernama