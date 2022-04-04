EU recognises MySejahtera as equal to its Digital Covid Certificate

A woman holds up a phone displaying the MySejahtera app in Kuala Lumpur May 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The European Union (EU) has accepted Malaysia’s request to recognise MySejahtera’s certification as being equal to EU’s Digital Covid Certificate, effective today.

EU’s ambassador to Malaysia Michalis Rokas announced the matter in a Twitter post today, calling it a “booster for business and tourism”.

Some great news: The EU 🇪🇺 has accepted Malaysia 🇲🇾 @officialmosti request for establishing the equivalence between EU’s Digital Covid Certificate and Malaysia’s MySejahtera. A booster for business and tourism! @KKMPutrajaya @Khairykj @MalaysiaMFA https://t.co/WFwa7wjSVQ pic.twitter.com/kj78PxZ0pZ — Michalis Rokas (@MichalisRokasEU) April 4, 2022

“Malaysia shall be connected to the EU Digital Covid Certificate trust framework established by Regulation (EU) 2021/953.

“This decision shall enter into force on April 4, 2022.” read a graphic attached by Rokas, attributed to the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia.

To note, the EU Monitor cites Regulation (EU) 2021/953 as “a framework for the issuance, verification and acceptance of interoperable Covid-19 vaccination, test and recovery certificates (EU Digital Covid Certificate) to facilitate free movement during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin responded to Rokas’ post by Tweeting “Reconnecting Malaysia and the EU”.

This comes after Malaysia reopened its national borders on April 1, as it transitions to treating Covid-19 as an endemic disease.