Body in ravine: Cops re-arrest three suspects in Seremban

SEREMBAN, April 4 — Three suspects including an 18-year-old girl, who were previously remanded following the discovery of a woman’s body in a ravine at Kilometre 14, Jalan Lama Bukit Putus-Seremban, were re-arrested today under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the three suspects were previously detained under Section 302 of the Penal Code but were released on police bail after the remand order expired.

He said the suspects were re-arrested to facilitate further investigations of the same case on the charge of deliberately causing grievous hurt.

“Police will apply for a remand order at the Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. We will charge them, maybe, next week,” he told reporters when met after carrying out a check at a Ramadan bazaar at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman stadium in Paroi, today.

According to Nanda one of the suspects had a previous criminal record in 2011 and was sentenced under Section 201 of the Penal Code for disposing of a body.

The media previously reported that a woman’s body was found face down in Jalan Lama Bukit Putus, at about 10.50am on March 20, following which three individuals believed to be the victim’s relatives were detained under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, Nanda said the police were satisfied with the level of compliance of standard operating procedures shown by traders and visitors of the bazaar, adding that they would monitor Ramadan bazaars statewide by placing two to four policemen at the bazaars. — Bernama