KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Beluran, Sabah at 8.39pm tonight.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the quake with a depth of seven kilometres (km) occurred 47km east of Pitas, Sabah.

Tremors could be felt in Beluran and the surrounding areas, it added. — Bernama