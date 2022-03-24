Hansard shows BN, Perikatan whips Zahid, Azmin and Nik Zawawi among the 49 absent during Sosma extension vote

According to the Hansard, a total of 49 MPs were absent — including 31 government backbenchers and 28 Opposition MPs — when the vote took place at 4.50pm. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Three party whips aligned with the ruling coalition were absent during the vote to approve a motion under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) in Parliament yesterday.

According to the Hansard, a total of 49 MPs were absent — including 31 government MPs and 18 Opposition MPs — when the vote took place at 4.50pm.

Barisan Nasional (BN) whip Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia whip Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak), and PAS whip Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (Pasir Puteh) were among the 49.

Others included PN chief and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (Pagoh), MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam), Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), and Datuk Seri Najib Razak (Pekan).

From Pakatan Harapan, PKR whip Datuk Johari Abdul (Sungai Petani) was also absent. PH chief whip Anthony Loke (Seremban) was however present, along with his Parti Amanah Negara counterpart Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (Hulu Langat)

Umno’s Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh (Besut) was initially marked as absent, but his attendance was corrected today by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Several had valid reasons for being absent, including PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Port Dickson), PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (Marang), and DAP’s Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang who are all under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Najib, who was also attending his 1MDB trial, did not attend the session despite it being adjourned before the voting took place.

In comparison, Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who requested an early adjournment to his criminal trial, was present during the vote.

Parti Warisan Sabah Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Semporna) was also absent as he was attending the Sabah state legislative assembly sitting.

Yesterday, the motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of Sosma for another five years was rejected after a bloc vote saw 86 MPs voting against and 85 in favour.

Following that, Umno minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said PH has violated Article 3.3 (b) of the MoU, which he claimed requires the Opposition to support any motion brought forward by the government.

Annuar himself was absent during the vote.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also joined Annuar, urging the government to drop the MoU with PH following its failure to approve the motion under Sosma, reiterating calls for the 15th general elections.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil had earlier today questioned the absence of 31 government MPs during the vote to approve a motion under the Sosma yesterday.