ProtectHealth CEO urges vaccinated individuals to take booster shots immediately after recovery from Covid-1

People receive their Covid-19 booster shot at the KL Gateway Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Vaccinated individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 are urged to take their vaccine booster shots immediately.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Anas Alam Faizli said in a statement today that the measures had been in place since March 16 allowing patients to take their booster doses immediately after recovery and upon consultation by the vaccinating doctor.

He also reiterated calls for Malaysians to get their booster dose vaccination so as to protect the nation’s most vulnerable group from Covid-19.

“There are approximately 7.5 million unboosted adults (in Malaysia) and this includes 835,000 individuals aged 60 above and 2.1 million fully-vaccinated Sinovac recipients.

“We must protect our most vulnerable group from Covid-19. Please get them boosted now and protect your family,” he said. — Bernama