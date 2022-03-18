Persatuan Sahabat OKU Perak lodges police report against Facebook user ‘Kak Long 7E’

Persatuan Sahabat OKU Perak lodging a police report at Sungai Senam station in Ipoh, March 18, 2022, against a woman said to make fun of people with disabilities. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 18 — An association representing 150 persons with disabilities (PwD) in Perak has lodged a police report against Facebook user Wan Nor Baizura, better known as ‘Kak Long 7E’ for allegedly insulting the disabled community.

Persatuan Sahabat OKU Perak deputy president Muhamad Firdaus Ibrahim said the police report was lodged at Sungai Senam police station here at 5.20 pm today to urge the authorities to take necessary action against the woman.

“This step is taken to educate not only her, but Malaysians, in hopes that everyone will be more sensitive and respectful towards the disabled.

“The act of belittling and insulting the disabled is not a fun game...we have feelings and this needs to stop,” he told reporters in the presence of several association members bearing protest banners after lodging the report today.

Muhamad Firdaus said they hoped the authorities would at least order Kak Long 7E to do community service as a lesson to her and others.

He added that the association are pushing for an admission from Kak Long 7E as she did not confess to deliberately belittling the disabled in her earlier apology.

The woman had allegedly insulted and belittled the disabled through her uploaded video showing her mimicking facial expressions and the walking gait of disabled individuals.

Meanwhile, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed receiving the police report when contacted by Bernama.

“The case has been referred to Terengganu as the earlier report was made in that state,” he said.

This police report is the latest in a series of police reports lodged by disabled individuals and associations representing the disabled in several states that were offended by the woman’s antics. — Bernama