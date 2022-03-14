Umno General Assembly to focus on Covid-19, people’s economy, education, says sec-gen

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan speaks during press conference at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Issues such as Covid-19, people’s economy, education, inter-racial relations are among the topics to be discussed at Umno 2021 General Assembly, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad however said he did not rule out the possibility of the 15th general election (GE15) being raised by delegates.

“They (delegates) are free to speak as long as they did not touch on sensitive matters,” he said in a media conference on Umno’s 2021 General Assembly here today.

The assembly which would be held over four days from Wednesday face-to-face, will be attended by 5,571 delegates from 191 divisions nationwide.

Ahmad, who is also Pontian MP, said the the spirit of victory and gratitude for winning the Johor and Melaka state elections apart from the success achieved by Barisan Nasional (BN)’s close friends in Sarawak will also be brought up by the delegates at the gathering.

“The series of victories by BN and its friends have given a new breath of life to Umno and its delegates. It will bring colours to the assembly and Umno and BN will rise up to continue the struggle to lead the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the assembly attracted more than 500 media practitioners including 15 news agencies and also invited were BN components, Friends of BN, high commissioners and ambassadors to attend the assembly.

He said there would also be an exhibition put up by 20 government agencies at the venue.

Ahmad said to comply with the standard operating procedures and prevent Covid-19 infection, Dewan Merdeka, the main hall for the simultaneous opening of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri Wings as well as Umno 2021 General Assembly, would occupy at half capacity to enable physical distancing while delegates who are positive or have symptoms would not be allowed to attend.

“If in Parliament, the Covid-19 quick test kit (RTK) antigen is carried once in two days, for the assembly we would be conducting two times during the assembly and this should suffice,” he said.

The Umno 2021 General Assembly would commence with the simultaneous opening of the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings by the deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, followed by the conference of the three wings the next day.

The assembly would proceed with the raising of the Sang Saka Bangsa flag at Plaza Merdeka on Friday (March 18), followed by the policy speech of party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Dewan Merdeka.

On December 25, the Umno 2021 General Assembly which was scheduled to be held on January 13 to 15 was postponed to due to floods in several states. — Bernama