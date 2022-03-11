Ampang landslide: Housing and Local Government Ministry to provide RM1m for clean-up, says minister

A general view of the site of the landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang March 11, 2022. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is channelling RM1 million to the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) for the cleaning up of the landslide site in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the allocation would be extended once the area has been classified as safe.

Reezal Merican said other assistance to be dispensed would depend on the needs of local residents.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks to the media after inspecting the landslide site at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, March 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

“We are also calling on the related departments to carry out slope-risk analysis to ensure local residents are safe in their housing area,” he told reporters after inspecting the landslide site at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, here today.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar who also visited the location said the related departments should carry out slope analysis following several slope incidents in the country lately.

“The time has come for the federal government to conduct a study on the condition of hills and highlands, especially in Ampang areas. We do not want another Highland Towers incident to occur,” said Nor Omar who is also Selangor National Security Council (MKN) chairman.

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters during a visit to the site of the landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang March 11, 2022. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Meanwhile, Pandan MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said electricity supply to the disaster-stricken area has been disconnected by Tenaga Nasional Berhad to prevent any untoward incident.

“We hope the parties concerned would carry out follow-up studies on the cause of the incident and hoped it would not occur again,” she said.

Yesterday, it was reported that a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang near here in the evening took four lives while one was slightly injured apart from damaging 15 houses and 10 vehicles. — Bernama