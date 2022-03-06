Minister: Over 7,500 women in Johor to receive ‘WCaRe’ benefits

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun attends a programme at Chean Ai Disabled Welfare Association in Kelana Jaya January 29, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEGAMAT, March 6 — More than 7,500 women in Johor will receive financial aid for early breast cancer screening (mammogram tests) and cervical cancer testing (HPV DNA) this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said the initiative through the Woman Cancer Reproductive (WCaRe) programme, organised by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), is aimed at creating awareness among women on the importance of their reproductive health care.

“For Johor alone, a total of 3,520 women will receive funding benefits for mammogram tests while 3,960 women will get funding for the HPV DNA tests.

“My ministry is committed to ensuring this effort will be continued and will not stop at the targeted figure,” she said in her speech at the launch of “Program Tautan Kasih Sihat Ceria [email protected]” here today.

Meanwhile, Rina said the four Senior Citizen Activity Centres (PAWE) in Johor, under the Social Welfare Department, have received financial assistance under the government’s People and Economic Strategic Empowerment Programme (Pemerkasa).

She said under phase one, the four PAWE received an allocation of RM60,015.

Besides this, under the programme, a total of 10 families who had babies received “Kit Dana KASIH”, comprising items needed by mothers in confinement as well as items for the babies. — Bernama