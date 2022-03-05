Mindef needs additional allocation to maintain assets used in floods, says deputy defence minister

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (right) a Malaysian Armed Forces community outreach programme in Felda Kemahang, Tanah Merah March 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TANAH MERAH, March 5 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) needs an additional allocation for the maintenance of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) assets used during the operations to help flood victims.

Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz, who divulged this, said the lack of specific assets for rescue work forced MAF to use existing defence assets for flood operations.

He said periodical maintenance must be done to ensure all MAF assets were in a state of readiness to face any possibilities.

“When a large scale and unexpected flood takes place as happened in Selangor and Pahang recently, MAF assets were inadequate and we used what were available.

“MAF needs an appropriate budget to maintain the assets for such assignments in facing subsequent natural disasters,” he said.

He said this during a media conference after attending an MAF “Jiwa Murni” (Community Outreach) programme in Felda Kemahang, here today. — Bernama