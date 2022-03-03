Penang tells Perak raw water transfer scheme necessary to meet needs of both states

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Perak government’s concerns that there may be insufficient supply of raw water in Sungai Perak proved that the SPRWTS is needed not only for Penang, but also for Perak, especially the northern part of the state. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 3 — The Penang government will try to convince Perak that the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) is necessary to meet the raw water needs of both states, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the Perak government’s concerns that there may be insufficient supply of raw water in Sungai Perak proved that the SPRWTS is needed not only for Penang, but also for Perak, especially the northern part of the state.

Earlier today, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said Perak is unable to supply raw water from Sungai Perak as studies showed the state does not have sufficient raw water supply for its own use.

Chow said he led a delegation from Penang and met with Saarani on March 1 to discuss the potentials of Sungai Perak as a long term raw water supply and the SPRWTS.

“The mentri besar and the state’s related agencies have given us the feedback that Perak, especially the northern area, faces a shortage of raw water especially for use of various sectors such as industries, commercial, agriculture and residential,” he said in a statement issued today.

As a result of the discussion, Chow said Penang and Perak have agreed to refer the issue to the Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) which is finalising a study on the water resource in Sungai Perak.

“While waiting for a final decision on SPRWTS, that has been postponed for 11 years, and to ensure water supply in Penang is sufficient, the Penang state government through the Penang Water Supply Corporation has come up with a contingency plan, the Penang Water Supply Initiative 2050,” he said.

He added that he brought up the results from the meeting with Perak at the state exco meeting yesterday.

“It was decided that this issue will be referred to Kasa so that the ministry can fulfil their responsibility in regard to raw water supply for states facing raw water shortage issues,” he said.