HR minister: Covid-19 quarantine slots for foreign workers now open for booking

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan during a press conference at the Setiawangsa Community Centre, April 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — Employers may book quarantine slots for foreign workers who are expected to enter the country beginning this month (March), said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said bookings could be made after the foreign workers have passed a medical examination and were issued a visa with reference (VDR) through the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) platform, https://fwcms.com.my/.

VDR refers to a visa issued by the Malaysian Representative Office abroad to a non-citizen to enable the individual to enter Malaysia after the visa is approved by the Immigration Department headquarters.

Saravanan said the quarantine centres are limited and are located around the Klang Valley comprising hotels as listed on the private quarantine centre list that had been approved by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“The estimated cost of quarantine is between RM2,000 and RM3,000, including accommodation, food and drinks (three times a day), transportation to the quarantine centre as well as Covid-19 screenings during the quarantine period,” he said in a statement today.

As of yesterday (March 1), a total of 171,133 applications for the employment of foreign workers had been received since the opening on February 15, and of the number, 118,967 were for the manufacturing sector, services (21,040), plantation (15,787), construction (12,252) and agriculture (3,087).

The Cabinet meeting on December 10, 2021 had agreed on the recruitment of foreign workers in sectors in which they are permitted to work. — Bernama