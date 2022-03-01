In Sabah, man swept away in vehicle while braving floodwaters found dead

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the incident occurred around 1.15pm as the river swelled due to heavy rain. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SANDAKAN, March 1 ― A 26-year-old man was found dead in his vehicle today after he was believed to have been swept away by strong currents at Jambatan Sungai Mamanjang around 50 kilometres (km) from here.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the incident occurred around 1.15pm as the river swelled due to heavy rain.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim, Kahar Asis, left his home to his place of work at the Ladang Hassan palm oil factory in his vehicle after his lunch break.

“When he arrived at the location, the river had burst its banks. The victim tried to brave the floodwaters and his vehicle was swept away by the strong currents,” he said in a statement here tonight.

The victim was found in his vehicle around 30m from the location of the incident, but was confirmed dead.

The victim’s remains were sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital here for autopsy.

Azhar advised the public to not take risks by braving floodwaters while water levels were rising due to heavy rain.

The Fire and Rescue Department had issued a statement saying that a Proton Saga Iswara was found in Sungai Mamanjang with a victim inside, adding that firefighters from the Beluran Fire and Rescue station along with rescuers from other agencies had hoisted out the victim’s vehicle using a crane. ― Bernama