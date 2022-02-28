Stats Dept: Number of job vacancies advertised online increases in Q4 2021

In terms of job category, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said most jobs advertised online in the fourth quarter of 2021 were the professional category workers which stood at 43.1 per cent, followed by technicians and associate professionals (18.4 per cent) and managers (12.6 per cent). — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 ― The number of vacancies advertised online in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to 190,436, a marked increase of 143.2 per cent from 78,303 recorded in the same quarter of 2020, said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, he said the number was slightly lower than the 192,480 positions advertised in the third quarter of 2021.

“On a monthly basis, the number of online job vacancies advertised was highest in December at 76,193, while October and November were at 73,230 and 41,013, respectively,” he said in a statement following the release of Malaysia’s job vacancies landscape for the third and fourth quarter of 2021 report today.

On the vacancies advertised for the whole of 2021, Mohd Uzir said the number increased more than two-fold from 221,384 jobs advertised online in 2020 to 536,636 in 2021.

In terms of job category, Mohd Uzir said most jobs advertised online in the fourth quarter of 2021 were the professional category workers which stood at 43.1 per cent, followed by technicians and associate professionals (18.4 per cent) and managers (12.6 per cent).

The top five most popular jobs offered during the reference period were advertising and marketing professionals, administrative associate professionals, managing directors and chief executives, accountants and auditors and software developers, he said.

Mohd Uzir said almost three-quarters of the total online job advertisement in the fourth quarter of 2021 were concentrated in Kuala Lumpur (80,478 jobs), followed by Selangor (34,050) and Johor (14,470).

From the perspective of the economic sector, the services and manufacturing sectors are the most notable sectors offering jobs in the fourth quarter of 2021, he said.

The top three services sub-sectors posting job vacancies online during the same period were wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles, professional, scientific and technical, and financial and insurance or takaful activities, he said.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the top five Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related jobs were technician, graphic designer, software engineer, project manager and site supervisor.

In terms of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) category, advertising and marketing professionals, administrative associate professionals, software developers, administrative professionals, and general office clerks were the top five jobs offered in fourth quarter 2021, he said. ― Bernama