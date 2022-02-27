Thunderstorms in northern waters of Melaka Strait pose danger to fishermen, says Kedah Meteorological Dept

Strong winds bend coconut trees in Kampung Pantai Sepat in Kuantan November 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Feb 27 — Thunderstorms in the northern waters of the Straits of Melaka today and tomorrow, could pose a danger to anglers and small boat operators at sea.

Kedah Meteorological Office director Muhammad Khalil Abdul Aziz said among the states expected to experience the thunderstorms today were Penang, Kedah and Perlis, while tomorrow, it would only involve Kedah and Perlis.

“Anglers and owners of small boats are advised not to go to sea today and tomorrow due to unpredictable weather conditions. However, if they are already at sea, they should look for a place to take shelter from thunderstorms and strong winds.

“We do not want a recurrence of the boat sinking incident in Langkawi yesterday, as this involves the safety of many lives,” he told Bernama when asked to comment on the said incident.

Yesterday, all four crew and 14 local fishermen aged between 26 and 55 were rescued by a local fishing boat at 7.30pm after the boat they were on sank at 2.15pm, 9.4 nautical miles west of Pulau Beras Basah near Langkawi.

Two of the victims who suffered injuries to their hands and feet were taken to Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi for treatment upon arrival at the Malaysian Maritime Jetty in Bukit Malut at 11.45pm.

In the meantime, Muhammad Khalil advised anglers or owners of small boats who wish to go to sea to be more aware of the current weather conditions as well as follow the directives from the authorities.

“They can get the latest information on weather conditions at http://www.met.gov.my/forecast/marine/fishery/Co009. If possible, wait for better weather conditions before heading out to sea to avoid unwanted incidents.

“This climate change is also due to the monsoon surge from the South China Sea that enters Peninsular Malaysia, apart from the fact that there are troughs actively projecting from the Western Pacific (Papua-Maluku Islands-Celebes Sea),” he said. — Bernama