Floods: 14 roads in Kelantan closed to all traffic

Residents wade through floodwaters at Kampung Bukit Kecik, Bendang Nyior on a road leading to Tanah Merah February 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 27 — A total of 14 routes in Kelantan have been closed to all traffic after the state was hit by floods on Friday.

According to the Public Works Department (JKR) disaster management portal at http://bencanaalam.jkr.gov.my, five of the affected roads are in Pasir Mas, namely Jalan SK Gual Tok Deh, Jalan Banggol Kulim, Jalan Pengkalan Rakit-Batu Karang, Jalan Sekolah Cina and Jalan Bunga Raya near Rantau Panjang.

Three of the routes closed are in Tanah Merah — Jalan Panglima Bayu-Rantau Panjang, Jalan Masuk Forest Checking Station-Kubor Kampung Nibong and Jalan Tanah Merah-Kusial-Kampung Ipoh-Batu 8.

In Kuala Krai, the affected roads are Jalan Jirat and Jalan Bukit Sireh-Kampung Bedal-Kuala Nal while in Machang the affected stretches are Jalan Sungai Mati-Kerawang and Jalan Pangkal Meleret-Limau Hantu.

In Pasir Puteh, the road closed is Jalan Semerak and in Tumpat the closure involved the federal road of Jalan Kota Bharu-Pasir Mas-Rantau Panjang.

Meanwhile, two incidents of slope collapse were reported, along Jalan Felda Kemahang in Tanah Merah which forced one lane to be closed to traffic, and the road from Simpang Kuala Nal (Pasir Era to Temangan) to Kuala Krai border and Machang, which was closed to all traffic.

In Kuala Besut, Terengganu, 385 tourists including 18 children and two infants have been stranded on Pulau Perhentian since Friday due to inclement weather.

Pulau Perhentian Lodging Premises Association president Abdul Aziz Che Abdullah said choppy seas and strong winds had forced the boat services to the resort island to be suspended.

“The tourists are staying at 19 hotels and resorts on Pulau Perhentian. They are from Terengganu and outside the state. Alhamdulillah they are safe and doing well,” he told Bernama when contacted today. — Bernama