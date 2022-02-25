Irrigation and Drainage Dept: Continuous rain, floods expected in several districts in Kelantan, Terengganu

Photographers record visuals of low clouds that envelop Kuala Lumpur city following continuous rain the last few days, Bukit Tunku, February 25, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has warned of possible flooding in Kelantan and Terengganu following the continuous rain alert issued by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement today, the DID said floods are expected to hit several locations in the Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah in Kelantan if incessant heavy rains occur at the Kelantan River basin.

Floods are also expected to hit Terengganu, most probably involving Besut, Kemaman, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu and its surrounding areas.

“Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas are advised to be alert to the instructions of the authorities,” it said.

Current information and warnings can be accessed through the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, PublicInfoBanjir on Facebook and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir.

According to the DID, the water level at six river stations in four districts in Terengganu have exceeded the danger level as of 11 am today due to the continuous heavy rain since last Wednesday.

It is learned that several areas in Kemaman had also been inundated by overflowing river waters, namely in Kampung Teladas, Kampung Air Putih, Kampung Dadong, Kampung Padang Kubu, Kampung Tebak and Kampung Batu 16 serta Seberang Jabor.

In Setiu, two rivers had exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Chalok at 9.14m (surpassing danger level of 8.4m) and Sungai Setiu at 17.84m (danger level at 17.5m), while the water level of Sungai Besut at the Keruak Bridge in Besut exceeded the 35m danger level at 35.11m and Sungai Marang in Marang had reached 2.82m, exceeding danger level of 2.7m.

Six other rivers are on the alert level, namely Sungai Berang, Sungai Peneh and Sungai Telemong in Hulu Terengganu, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap in Setiu, and Sungai Dungun and Sungai Tumpat in Kemaman.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said MetMalaysia has issued a continuous rain warning (danger, severe and alert levels) for most states in the peninsula until tomorrow.

The states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Negri Sembilan.

As such, he said the public are advised to be alert and prepared for any eventuality.

The latest updates can be obtained at the MetMalaysia website, myCuaca mobile app or by calling the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638. ― Bernama