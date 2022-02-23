Sarawak to have own climate change policy, says state asst minister

Dr Hazland Abang Hipni receives a memento from Peggy Ronin Edin. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Feb 23 — The Sarawak government will soon produce its own climate change policy following the completion of a study undertaken under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Assistant Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability said the Sarawak Climate Change Policy study is in line with Malaysia’s commitment to slash its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030).

He said a concurrent study will be the Low Carbon Society Blueprint, especially urban areas such as Kuching, Miri, Sibu, and Bintulu.

He explained the studies are expected to provide action plans to mitigate and adapt the impact of climate change, as well as for low carbon society blueprints.

“Amongst the expected outputs from the study are baseline on GHG according to sectors of energy, transport, industrial processes, agriculture, land use changes, and waste management,” he said at the launch of the 10th Chief Minister’s Environmental Award (CMEA) 2021/2022 today.

Dr Hazland pointed out Sarawak is focused on three sources of clean green energy — hydropower, solar energy, and hydrogen.

He said Sarawak has put in place the necessary strategies to ensure development does not adversely affect the environment and that resources are sustainably managed.

“The existing Environmental Quality Act 1974 or EQA 1974 will ensure that industries and factories comply with the national environmental standards, whereas all natural resources-based development must comply with the state’s Natural Resources and Environment Ordinance 1993 or NREO,” he said.

He added Sarawak has also established a new ministry namely Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability in line with efforts in achieving long-term sustainable development goals.

On the CMEA, he said the award could be the beginning of the state’s own evaluation going towards Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

“Hopefully Sarawak will be the first state in Malaysia to introduce this kind of evaluation,” he added.

Dr Hazland said CMEA is a premier environmental award fully supported by the state government, which gives due recognition to companies, industries, government sectors, individuals, and teams or individuals who have shown outstanding environmental stewardship and advocate sustainable green initiatives in their daily operations, activities, and workplace.

He hoped the 10th CMEA would attract more than the 106 entries, which participated in the 9th CMEA.

First introduced in 2001, the biennial awards are organised by the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) and Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) in collaboration with other ministries and agencies.

NREB controller of environmental quality Peggy Ronin Edin said CMEA’s theme this time is “Redefining Sustainability in Environmental Stewardship”.

“We also want to be as inclusive as possible in our approach for this 10th CMEA. Thus, the participation in the awards is now being extended to a wider and more diverse group compared to before.

“Entries from various categories of industries and organisations, groups, or individuals residing or operating in Sarawak are all welcome and very much awaited,” she said.

SBF secretary general Datuk Jonathan Chai said the private sector also has a duty to care for, protect, and conserve the environment.

“In collaborating with NREB, SBF hopes to accelerate greater participation of the private sector in advocating corporate environmental care and conservation. Such is the first step towards reaping greater social and economic benefits,” he said. — Borneo Post Online