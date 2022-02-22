Health Ministry detects four unregistered beauty centres carrying out aesthetic treatments

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the integrated enforcement together with the Immigration Department was carried out on two premises in Kuala Lumpur and one premises each in Selangor and Penang, yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected four beauty centres in three states using medical equipment and drugs suspected for aesthetic treatment that can only be used by medical practitioners registered with the Malaysian Medical Council.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the integrated enforcement together with the Immigration Department was carried out on two premises in Kuala Lumpur and one premises each in Selangor and Penang, yesterday.

“The MOH through the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS) under the Medical Practice Division acted through information channelled by the Immigration Department on the matter.

“Preliminary investigation by the MOH found that the premises offer aesthetic treatment that can only be provided at health facilities registered with or licensed by the MOH. Dental equipment suspected to be used for treatment purposes was also found at the premises,” he said in a statement today.

He said the enforcement operation was also joined by the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department CKAPS (CKAPS KL), CKAPS Selangor, CKAPS Penang and CKAPS Negri Sembilan.

“The case is being investigated under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) for allegedly providing private healthcare facilities and services (KPJKS) not registered or licensed in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 and/or Section 4 of Act 586 and punishable under Section 5 of the same act.

“Any person found to have committed an offence under this section, may be fined not exceeding RM300,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding six years or both. Meanwhile, for an offence committed by a body corporate, partnership or society can be fined up to RM500,000,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said members of the public who wished to seek aesthetic treatment were advised to seek treatment at KPJKS which is registered or licensed under Act 586 through the services of a medical practitioner who has a Letter of Credentialing and Privileging (LCP) to ensure safe and quality healthcare services. — Bernama