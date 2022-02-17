Malaysia records another 21 deaths from Covid-19, nine dead before reaching hospitals

Forensic personnel conduct prayers for a recently deceased Covid-19 victim as they prepare the body for burial at the Penang General Hospital August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Malaysia continued to see double digit Covid-19 deaths with 21 recorded in the last 24 hours.

This brings the overall Covid-19 death toll here since the pandemic started to 32,180.

The fatalities from the coronavirus have risen in the last two days. On Monday, the Health Ministry recorded 11 deaths which more than doubled to 24 Tuesday then 31 yesterday.

Out of the 21 deaths recorded as of midnight, nine were people who died before reaching hospital, raising the cumulative brought-in-dead (BID) numbers in the country to 6,516.

Nine of the deaths were recorded in Sabah, seven were recorded in Selangor, four in Perak and Johor, two in Kedah and one each in Kelantan and Negri Sembilan.

Infections by state

Out of the record 27,831 new Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia yesterday, the states with the highest numbers were Selangor at 6,647 and Sabah at 5,082.

Three more states recorded cases in the 2,000 range: Johor saw 2,606 cases; Kedah 2,961; and Penang 2,142.

Those under 2,000 were Kelantan with 1,914 cases; Kuala Lumpur (1,726); Pahang (946); Negri Sembilan (1,460); Perak (423); and Melaka (596).

The remaining states recorded under 500 cases. They are Terengganu at 465, Labuan at 297, Sarawak at 307, Perlis 114, and Putrajaya 143.

The new Covid-19 cases raise the total tally in Malaysia since the pandemic began to 3,090,916.

As of midnight, there are now 202,884 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, including an additional 19,898 recorded yesterday as active cases.

Out of the 202,884 active cases, 93.8 per cent or 190,268 are under home quarantine, 2.7 per cent or 5,505 are in quarantine and treatment centres, 3.4 per cent or 6,907 are currently hospitalised, including 88 in intensive care units (ICU), 116 of whom require respiratory assistance.