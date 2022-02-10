Six-year-old boy falls to death from 10th floor of GOF quarters in Cheras

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim was found unconscious in the compound of the quarters at about 8.20am, before being taken to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — A boy, believed to be five to six years old, died after falling from the 10th floor of the Central Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) quarters, in Cheras, here today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim was found unconscious in the compound of the quarters at about 8.20am, before being taken to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

He said the boy who was the child of a policeman was pronounced dead at 9.45am.

“It is believed that the victim was alone at home at the time of the incident and investigations are being conducted under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001 for child neglect,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Zaid urged those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.

He also advised the public not to leave their children unsupervised to avoid any untoward incidents. — Bernama