SDMC: Sarawak sees upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases

A health worker collects a coronavirus test sample from a man at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Feb 5 — New Covid-19 infections in Sarawak continue to show an increasing trend after 42 new cases were reported today, compared to 22 cases yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, stated that all the cases reported today were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

On February 1, Sarawak recorded only 17 new cases and the figure increased to 21 cases on February 2 and 20 cases on February 3.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak now stood at 252,945. — Bernama