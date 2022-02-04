Armada proposes 30pc young candidates for Johor polls

MUAR, Feb 4 — Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) has proposed that 30 per cent of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates for the Johor state election be from among the young.

Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the 30 per cent comprising 17 seats out of the 56 seats, was the best strategy to attract votes from young people.

“For Armada alone, we are proposing five seats but it depends on the decision of the top leadership of all parties.

“Armada is part of PN youth component so the young candidates are not necessarily from Armada only, maybe from PAS and Gerakan Youth as well as any of the allied wings,” he told reporters after chairing the central and Johor Armada divisions meeting at Pagoh Bersatu office here today.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said the candidates nominated by Armada derived from community youth leaders who have extensive experience in serving and understanding the problems faced by the people in their area.

Central Armada has received proposals from Armada divisions throughout Johor for consideration by Bersatu’s Political Bureau, he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said the Bersatu youth wing would focus on three main issues namely employability, education and environmental sustainability. — Bernama