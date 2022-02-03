Selangor MB: Large number of applications reason for delay in aid distribution in Klang, Petaling

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said they had also detected overlapping applications from heads and members of the households affected by the recent flood. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Feb 3 — The delay in the distribution of the flood aid under the Bantuan Selangor Bangkit (BSB) initiative to the deserving recipients in Klang and Petaling was due to the unexpectedly large number of applications from the two districts.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said they had also detected overlapping applications from heads and members of the households affected by the recent floods, which required further screenings.

“First of all, I would like to apologise to the deserving recipients for the delay because there is a large number of overlapping applications in Klang and Petaling. In total, we have received 109,000 applications for BSB which involves an allocation of RM109 million.

“To overcome the overlapping and to ensure a fair and just distribution of the aid to the deserving victims, the district offices are re-screening the data and they are now in the final stage,” he told a special press conference here today

He said, at present, the aid was being distributed to only 1,000 recipients daily and the number would be increased to 3,000 starting next week as the distribution of the aid was expected to be complemented by end of this month at the latest.

The menteri besar said 55,425 families affected by the floods in the state late last year had each received the BSB of RM1,000, while those whose loved ones perished in the disaster, each received RM10,000.

“Based on our information, there were 19 families who lost a family member during the floods and were eligible to receive that RM10,000 and we are in the midst of identifying six other families to receive that aid.

“Overall, aid distributed to flood victims in the state so far has amounted to RM55.55 million,” he said.

At the same time, he said 14 repair works on damaged infrastructures had also begun in seven districts involving an allocation of RM31.7 million. — Bernama