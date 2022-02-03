Processing fee exemption for UPUOnline applicants, says minister of higher education

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during question time in Parliament, September 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 -- The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has agreed to fully bear the UPUOnline/UNIK ID processing fees for all applicants for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, in a statement today, said through the exemption, applications for admission to public higher learning institutions (IPTA) and public skills training Institutes (ILKA) can be made directly via the website upu.mohe.gov.my.

She said the application period is from Feb 4 to March 31 for holders of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Foundation, Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), Matriculation, and Diploma or equivalent.

“MOHE hopes that this decision will ease the burden of students in pursuing their studies for a brighter future,” she said.

Last year, the ministry also agreed to exempt all applicants for the 2021/2022 academic session from paying the UPUOnline processing fees. — Bernama