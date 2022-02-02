Terengganu wants thorough probe into Kuala Besut boat collision incident

The tourist boat that collided with a fishing boat at the Besut River estuary near the Kuala Besut Jetty had 29 passengers on board when the permitted capacity was 12 people. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 2 ― Terengganu government wants a detailed investigation to be carried out by the Marine Department (JLM) and police to identify the cause of the collision between a tourist boat and a fishing boat at the Besut River estuary near the Kuala Besut Jetty Monday (January 31).

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said the relevant authorities investigation was also to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

“The safety and comfort of tourists to the resort islands have always been a priority of the state government. We do not want this incident to recur as it will create a negative perception of non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on the boat.

“If the accident was due to the boat driver’s negligence, then action should be taken against him so that it will serve as a lesson to all,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the 3.30pm incident on Jan 31, a tourist boat from Pulau Perhentian ferrying 29 passengers collided with a boat carrying three fishermen in the jetty area.

All passengers and crew members of both boats fell into the water, but they were rescued by members of the police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the public.

Currently, seven individuals ― two adults and five children, aged between four and 70 ― are still being treated at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

Expressing regret and disappointment, Ariffin said, most importantly, boat operators must focus on the safety of passengers and not to make excessive profits only. ― Bernama