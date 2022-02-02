PBAPP chief: There is a need to invest for stable, long-term water supply in future

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said these investments would be crucial for the proposed implementation of five projects in the Seberang Perai area. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 2 ― PBA Holdings Bhd foresees the need to invest hundreds of millions of ringgit to ensure sufficient water supply and stable water supply services for all consumers in Seberang Perai, Penang in the future.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said these investments would be crucial for the proposed implementation of five projects in the Seberang Perai area.

The projects are Phase 2 of Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) sedimentation tanks upgrading project; Package 12A of Sungai Dua WTP; Phase 1 of Mengkuang Dam WTP project; Phase 1 of Sungai Muda WTP project; and the Sungai Perai Water Supply Scheme: a pre-treatment process project.

“If the projects which are subject to approval by the state government are implemented over the next three to five years, the combined potential yield will be an additional 569 million litres a day,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said PBAPP is striving to address the low water pressure issue in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) by deploying resources and implementing short-term water supply engineering measures to alleviate the situation.

The measures includes improving and re-configuring the existing water supply pipeline network to ensure good and consistent water pressure.

Jaseni attributed the low water pressure issue in several higher ground and end-of-pipeline residential areas in SPS to fire-fighting activities at the Pulau Burung landfill as well as the hot weather and high water demand during the pre-Chinese New Year period. ― Bernama