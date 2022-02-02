Malaysia reports 5,736 new Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 46 cases (0.8 per cent) are in categories 3, 4, and 5, while 5,690 cases (99.2 per cent) are in categories 1 and 2. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Malaysia recorded an increase in new Covid-19 cases today, with 5,736 reported compared to yesterday’s 5,566.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 46 cases (0.8 per cent) are in categories 3, 4, and 5, while 5,690 cases (99.2 per cent) are in categories 1 and 2.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said that of the 5,736 new cases, 5,553 were Malaysians while 193 were foreigners.

He said that 3,196 more people have recovered.

There were 112 in intensive care units (ICU).

“Cases requiring respiratory assistance: 54 cases (41 cases confirmed Covid-19; 13 suspected cases, probabilities, and cases under investigation),” Dr Noor Hisham added.

He also announced that the ministry has recorded eight new Covid-19 clusters.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced latest effective reproduction numbers (Rt) of Covid-19 infections according to states, with Perlis topping the list, at a worrying reading of 1.29, followed by 1.21 in Putrajaya and 1.17 in Johor.

Penang, Kedah and Sabah recorded a reading of 1.16 while the Federal Territory of Labuan and Sarawak recorded 0.00.