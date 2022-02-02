Malaysia records seven new Covid-19 deaths, including one brought-in-dead

Malaysia records another seven new deaths due to Covid-19. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Malaysia added another seven new deaths to its Covid-19 fatality numbers, bringing the total to 31,985 deaths since the pandemic hit.

One patient was brought-in-dead, putting the number of such cases at 6,447 nationwide, to date.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) logged 5,566 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with the latest figure representing an increase from 4,774 infections a day prior, after a two-day streak of recording below 5,000 mark.

It also brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,876,324 to date.

The latest deaths reported in the MoH's CovidNow portal today, were recorded in Johor (2), Selangor (2) and one case each in Terengganu, Pahang and Perak.

In his statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday said that Malaysia’s rate of infection currently stands at 1.15, with Kedah being the state with the highest infectivity rate, at 1.17.