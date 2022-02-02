Kelantan police nab wanted criminal, seize pistol, bullets

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat (3rd right) with the seized items in Gua Musang, February 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, Feb 2 — A man who was wanted by the police for various offences since 2003 was nabbed in Kampung Kubang Endang, Bechah Keranji near Melor in Kota Baru on Monday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the 38-year-old car repossessor was detained near his vehicle at 9.30am with a Zaroki semi-automatic pistol and two magazines containing 10 bullets on him.

“Further inspection on the car found two samurai swords and two litres of liquid suspected to be drugs. Police also found the pistol and two magazines in the front pocket of his trousers.

“A raid was also carried out on the suspect’s house which was located about 200 metres from the location and police seized 10,000 Epam pills worth RM30,000 and cash amounting to RM54,000 believed to be proceeds from drug sales,” he told a press conference at the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters here today.

Shafien said in 2003, the suspect had escaped from a roadblock in Gua Musang and left behind his identity card after being asked by the police.

He added that the suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, has been remanded for a week starting yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama