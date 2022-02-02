Bukit Aman: Special Action Unit’s commando team mobilised to Sabah’s east coast to counter Abu Sayyaf group

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Datuk Hazani Ghazali speaks to the media at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters in Kelantan, February 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Feb 2 — The security level in Sabah’s East Coast will be upped including by mobilising a commando team from the Special Action Unit (UTK) in tackling issues involving the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director, Datuk Hazani Ghazali said this was to demonstrate the presence of security forces in the areas concerned including the Sabah-Kalimantan border.

“Although two years have passed without any kidnapping case, particularly in Sabah’s East Coast, security control is still being implemented.

“This is also following information received on Abu Sayyaf sub-leader and bomb maker, Mudzrimar alias Mundi Sawadjaan, confirmed to be still alive, so security control will be tightened and our security forces will always be receiving information from the Western Mindanao Command (J2 WESTMINCOM) on the matter.”

He said this to reporters after the “Tangan Bersalaman” programme at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters, here, today.

Hazani said the status of Mudzrimar, being wanted by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), was confirmed through the sharing of information by the Joint Task Force Sulu (JTFS) and J2 WESTMINCOM for his involvement in a series of encounters and clashes with the Philippine security forces since July 2021.

Based on the intelligence information received, Mudzrimar was last seen on January 10 in an area in Sulu while going out to get food.

On border control at the Malaysia-Thailand border, Hazani said a mounted horse team from the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) would be stationed in Kelantan from March for patrolling in areas notorious for smuggling activities.

“We are looking for a suitable place like Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat or Rantau Panjang to locate the mounted horse team which can help tighten security control and tackle smuggling activities along Sungai Golok,” he added. — Bernama