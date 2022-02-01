Ops TBC: Police nab three men in Negri Sembilan for drunk driving, drug offence

Three men were arrested at separate locations during a Chinese New Year operation (Ops TBC) in Negri Sembilan last night for driving under the influence of alcohol and for drug-related offences. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Feb 1 — Three men were arrested at separate locations during a Chinese New Year operation (Ops TBC) in Negri Sembilan last night for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and for drug-related offences.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) head Supt Shafiei Muhammad said a 24 -year-old man was arrested at Jalan Lingkaran Tengah, here for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Another man, aged 30, who is wanted by the police in 2016 for a drug-related offence, was also arrested at the same location, while the third man, in his 30s was detained by the National Anti-Drug Agency in Jempol after he tested positive for Methamphetamine, he said in a statement here today.

Shafiei said a total of 497 individuals and 449 vehicles were inspected during the operation which started at 8pm involved the inspection of 497 individuals and 449 vehicles.

Summonses were issued to the errant motorists, which included for driving without valid licence (90) and registration number (68), no motor vehicle license (48).

He said a total of 22 notices were also issued for illegal modifications to vehicles. — Bernama