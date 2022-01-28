Pahang Bersatu in ‘ready mode’ for Johor polls, says its chief

Pahang Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said 14 Bersatu divisions in the state are now awaiting the go-ahead to mobilise their machinery to Johor where they will be joined by the party’s Armada (youth), Srikandi (women) and affiliated wings. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Jan 28 — Pahang Bersatu is in “ready mode” to help the party win as many seats as possible in the upcoming Johor state election.

Its chief Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said 14 Bersatu divisions in Pahang are now awaiting the go-ahead to mobilise their machinery to Johor where they will be joined by the party’s Armada (youth), Srikandi (women) and affiliated wings.

“We will not only work hard but the election this time is considered unique as the state party chairman is Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is party president. And for sure we would want to put up a better showing compared to the Melaka state election,” he said.

The Indera Mahkota MP told reporters this after presenting “ang pows” to senior citizens in conjunction with Chinese New Year at the Tiong Hua Association here.

Last Saturday, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar consented to the dissolution of the Johor Legislative Assembly to pave the way for the state election.

The previous government led by BN had 28 state seats with Umno holding 14 seats, MIC (two), Bersatu (11), and PAS (one) while Pakatan Harapan held 27 seats, DAP (14), PKR (seven), and Amanah (six). — Bernama