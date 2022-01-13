Sarawak police commissioner: 1,500 cops ready to be mobilised in facing floods in state

State Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi lsmail said at a news conference here today that all the operations rooms in each district had been operating round the clock to monitor the situation in the flood-prone areas. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 13 — About 1,500 police personnel in Sarawak are ready to be mobilised in facing floods during this north-east monsoon season.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi lsmail said at a news conference here today that all the operations rooms in each district had been operating round the clock to monitor the situation in the flood-prone areas.

On another development, he said the crime statistics in Sarawak showed a drop of 26.8 per cent or 1,575 cases last year compared to the figure in 2020.

“The crime index in Sarawak was still below the threshold set by Bukit Aman at 6,802 cases for the same period,” he said after the tabling of the Sarawak police contingent’s achievements at its Senior Officers’ Mess in Jalan Badruddin.

However, Aidi said the Commercial Crime Investigation Department recorded an increase in the number of cases to 2,816 in 2021 from 1,460 in 2020.

“The losses recorded amounted to RM73.5 million in 2021 compared to RM66.5 million in 2020,” he added. — Bernama