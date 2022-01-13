Flood situation improves, victims in Johor, Melaka dropping

File picture of the flood in Mersing, Johor January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The number of flood victims who are still sheltering at Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) in Johor and Melaka this evening has dropped to 649 people compared to 720 this morning.

In Johor, the number of flood victims declined to 636 people as of 4 pm compared to 705 individuals this morning.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan said three districts, namely, Muar, Segamat and Tangkak were still affected by floods involving 17 PPS.

He said Muar recorded the highest number of victims with 321 people, followed by Segamat (303) and Tangkak (12).

“Nevertheless, the Sungai Muar Station at Bukit Kepong recorded a warning level after showing a falling trend.

“In addition, the weather statewide was reported to be fair including in the districts affected by floods,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said Jalan Felda Bukit Aping in Kota Tinggi is still closed to all vehicles following a landslide.

In Melaka, the Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt Col (MCDF) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims in Melaka had dropped to 13 victims from three families today at 4 pm.

He said that all the victims were housed at one PPS in Jasin. — Bernama