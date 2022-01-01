Bukit Aman: 2,933 people nabbed, RM1.12m seized in gambling raids in KL last year

Police said a total of 2,933 individuals were arrested and RM1.12 million in cash seized in connection with gambling activities in the federal capital last year. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A total of 2,933 individuals were arrested and RM1.12 million in cash seized in connection with gambling activities in the federal capital last year, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

He said this resulted from 1,528 raids which were conducted to eradicate online gambling.

“These figures show an increase over the 779 raids, arrest of 2,051 individuals and seizure of RM637,563 in cash in 2020.

“Last year 20 people also faced action under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 while 1,528 investigation papers were opened and of this number, 1,142 cases were successfully charged in court, compared to 581 cases in 2020,” he said in a statement today.

Abd Jalil said police viewed seriously statements by certain quarters questioning their seriousness in combating gambling.

“Police will continue to intensify efforts in collaboration with local authorities, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, state Islamic religious departments, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to check these activities,” he added. — Bernama