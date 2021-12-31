RM6m spent on post-flood waste management in Selangor, says MB

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari inspecting the KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) clean-up operation in Padang Jawa December 23, 2021, following the recent floods. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 31 — A total of RM6 million from the initial allocation of RM10 million has been spent by the Selangor government to manage post-flood waste in the state so far, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said an allocation between RM10 million and RM20 million is needed for the clean-up work and collection of flood waste to be completed.

“A large-scale clean-up work is actively being carried out in Hulu Langat, especially in the Taman Sri Nanding area which has reached 70 per cent.

“We also have to focus on Taman Sri Muda and its surrounding areas where (the clean-up progress) has been slow today, we added 200 lorries that will be deployed to the areas and I hope the clean-up work can be completed within a week,” he said.

He said this to reporters after handing over aid under the Tabung Ikhtiar Selangor Bangkit initiative to flood victims, here, today.

So far, more than 20,000 tonnes of post-flood waste have been managed by the state government in addition to 7,000 tonnes of domestic waste collected through its subsidiary, KDEB Waste Management. — Bernama