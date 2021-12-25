Floods: Mobile communication infrastructure repair work accelerated, 60pc ready, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, December 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

BENTONG, Dec 25 — The process of repairing mobile communications infrastructure affected by floods nationwide is being accelerated, and is now at 60 per cent of completion, said Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said there were more than 800 telecommunication towers identified as affected by the disaster nationwide, and about 500 have been repaired.

“Some of the damage can be repaired faster due to (only) power outages, while others are due to submerged equipment and need replacement,” he told reporters at the post-flood relief programme here today.

He said the ministry had also taken steps to provide portable generators at infrastructure locations without electricity supply, and also the installation of Coverage on Wheels (cow), a mobile transmitter system to provide temporary service coverage, which is commonly used during disasters and emergencies by service providers.

Earlier, Annuar led a post-flood mission in several areas in Pahang, involving Janda Baik, Bentong, Karak and Temerloh, which started at 10am. — Bernama